Let’s use regional production networks to generate jobs

The World Trade Organization in a recent report suggests that global trade volumes would grow by around 3% in 2022 and then see growth decline to just 1% in 2023.This tardy pace is attributed to uncertainties in the global economy driven by multiple macroeconomic factors, such as monetary tightening in the US and high energy prices in Europe as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Global trade is undergoing a significant downturn, which means that avenues for export-led growth would be limited for emerging economies such as India, though our medium-term outlook remains positive. We therefore need to gauge the present global situation and look beyond conventional export-led growth strategies. An equal emphasis needs to be placed on finding avenues for enhancing domestic demand to propel growth. This will require calibrating supply chains in a way that incentivizes domestic consumption. It is here that developing and deepening regional production networks (RPNs) assume significance. There has been a retreat in the discourse on the RPN framework needed to tap regional capacity and facilitate robust supply chains, but RPNs must be revisited and institutional capacity should be leveraged to generate more functional networks of production.