Let’s welcome well controlled human infection studies

Not only does the document offer a way forward when it comes to conducting tests like this in India, it also lays out the steps and precautions that need to be taken. For instance, it stipulates that only healthy participants can be selected, and that too only if it can be confirmed that they are participating for altruistic reasons only—and not for monetary gains. To ensure that volunteers have the capacity required to properly appreciate the risks, it recommends that only graduates be allowed to participate and expressly prohibits the conduct of these experiments on children. To ensure informed consent, it recommends that it be obtained in an audio-visual format and stipulates that volunteers be clearly informed that they are going to be deliberately infected as part of the process.