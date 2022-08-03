Letting jobless growth worsen is way too risky

For an emerging economy, the path to higher incomes, productivity and growth must lead workers away from farms towards jobs in factories and offices. That India has had limited success in enabling such a transition is well known. It is the weakest link in our economic story. Some estimates say we need to create 90 million jobs by 2030 to absorb new entrants to the workforce, a tall order. New research by economist Amit Basole of Azim Premji University flags a distinct feature of this challenge. The proportion of Indians employed in agriculture had been falling for decades, but this process flattened some years ago and was reversed by the covid crisis, going by data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey. That farms support around 43% of our workforce is not unexpected, given our level of development. It’s the other missing pieces of the puzzle that stand out. What options do workers who leave farms have? In the absence of a robust manufacturing sector, the answer is not more productive factory jobs that pay better and foster a virtuous cycle of value generation and demand. Instead, those who move out of farming mostly find themselves in low-paying construction work and informal services. Our lopsided structural transformation is thus trapping former farm hands in precarious jobs. This also explains why rural households persist with farming tiny plots of land: to supplement meagre earnings.

