Opinion
Leverage Affluent India narrative to blend luxury traditions with global fashion
Summary
- The potential for scaling up the collaboration between the European luxury industry and Indian suppliers is immense. This could be achieved through partnerships between Indian and European design schools or by introducing Indian craftsmanship to the global fashion scene
Rapid economic growth, stable monetary policies, and a boom in credit have raised the purchasing power of India's wealthiest over the past decade.
