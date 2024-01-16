European artisans have for decades catered to the exacting standards of the luxury industry, which has taken up stakes in the suppliers to keep tight controls over production. The deal about luxury is exclusivity. You can’t just walk into a store and pick up a Birkin bag that can sell for up to $45,000. If you are not a long-time Hermes client, the wait for one of these bags can last years. The French company deliberately keeps them in short supply – boost up the luxe quotient.