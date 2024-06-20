LGBTQIA+ inclusion: Is it mere lip service in India Inc?
Summary
- Today, various generations huddled in the same office want the voices of all genders and orientation want to be heard. Businesses that care about their brand image have adopted DEI measures, but there still seems a long way to go for ideal levels of diversity, equity and inclusion.
A born-male hotel executive who identified as a woman had a request of her HR head. She wanted to work in the reception desk of the hotel in a sari. The senior approved. Next morning, the executive in a sari drew attention from many guests, but the decision worked in the hotel’s favour. That one nod upped ratings from many guests and bolstered its brand image of being an inclusive company.