After years of marginal tweaks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) undertook one of the most consequential reforms in its External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) framework in February this year.
Liberalization move: RBI’s overhaul of its rules for borrowing from abroad opens up greater access to global capital
SummaryRBI’s ECB reset marks a decisive shift, especially its decision to lift rate-band controls and go by market-set loan pricing. This signals confidence in India’s macro fundamentals. As firms gain easier access to global capital, they must formulate borrowing strategies with risks properly assessed.
After years of marginal tweaks, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) undertook one of the most consequential reforms in its External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) framework in February this year.
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