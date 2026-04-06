Liberalization move: RBI’s overhaul of its rules for borrowing from abroad opens up greater access to global capital

The revised framework raises the borrowing limit to $1 billion or 300% of a borrower’s net worth, whichever of the two is higher. This links a company’s ECB capacity to its balance-sheet strength, which is better than having a fixed ceiling for all borrowers. It marks a momentous departure from the earlier provision, under which firms could raise only up to $750 million annually under the automatic route, often constraining large capital-intensive projects and necessitating additional approvals for foreign debt.