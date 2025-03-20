Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Anybody for 100-year government bonds?
Summary
- State-run insurer LIC wants RBI to issue sovereign bonds of 100-year tenure. Will these be sufficiently liquid in the wider market? And can India assure investors of the sustained economic stability needed to generate demand?
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) wants the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue sovereign bonds with a 100-year tenure. The state-run insurer’s chief Siddhartha Mohanty has said that LIC is in discussions with RBI on the idea.
