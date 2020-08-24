Life lessons to Copy and Paste

She told the furiously note-taking Tesler, “Well, I have to insert something there, so I would point there, and then I would type what I wanted. And to delete this, I would draw through it." She also told him she wanted to drag text around and even copy it elsewhere. Voilà—Tesler created cut, copy and paste in a system named Gypsy. (I pasted just now!) He even invented the expression “Wysiwyg," as in “what you see is what you get." Tesler also worked on an early portable computer named NoteTaker. Xerox didn’t commercialize it, nor much of anything he developed.