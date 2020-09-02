Lifeline for Voda

On Wednesday, news broke that US-based Amazon and Verizon were on the lookout for stakes in the telecom operator. As some analysts have argued, the company could generate value if market conditions turn relatively benign, allowing it to raise tariffs. There are signs that user charges will head up again. Also, there has been serious concern that since only three private players were left in this sector, each of them is too vital to fail. The exit of anyone would leave India’s tele-needful at the mercy of a duopoly, an outcome that would enjoin policymakers to take corrective action.