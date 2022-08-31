Limited liability could save some Indian lives

There is no reason to assume that we the living understand suicide. Albert Camus called it the only “truly serious philosophical problem" and echoed Seneca in saying that staying alive can sometimes take more courage than the alternative. While philosophers of every stripe have held forth on the phenomenon and academics have delved deeply into it, perhaps the only unassailable statement we can make is that every case is unique. To impute motives is fraught with folly. Yet, a slice-up of data by the professions of such self-victims could allow meaningful analysis at the aggregate level. Farmer suicides, after all, have been a specific concern in India. For the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, however, tallies kept by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) show that more businessfolk took their own lives than cultivators. This defies pre-covid trends. By last year’s count, 12,055 people in business died by suicide, up from 11,716 the year before, while 10,881 individuals engaged in agriculture lost their lives to the same, up from 10,677 in 2020. The category of daily wage-earners logged the biggest toll, with over 42,000 such deaths in 2021, a little above a quarter of the year’s total. Though their source of livelihood need not have any link with how their lives ended, a spurt from four-digit levels does suggest business distress caused by the covid crisis as a plausible factor. In other words, we must not just take note, but also examine the scope for broad intervention.

