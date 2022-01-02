Indian Parliament recently passed an amendment to our electoral laws allowing the digital linking of the Aadhaar number of a citizen to the country’s electoral rolls on a voluntary basis. The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by the Lok Sabha on 20 December last year and by the Rajya Sabha the next day. The bill, however, also attracted a needless controversy instead of being seen plainly by everyone for the electoral reform that it represents.

The need for reforms has been no secret. India’s electoral rolls suffer from major deficiencies. We do not have a single national database of citizens that can be used as an electoral roll. Given our large population, the process of enrolment is onerous, takes time and needs checking to make sure the data is fully and correctly captured.

Electoral rolls are maintained by each state in the Union. The states use this for multiple elections that are held periodically, from panchayat, zilla and municipal polls to state and parliamentary elections. As election time comes, the rolls are revised and citizens are asked to check their details. Very often, mistakes occur and it is difficult to get them rectified. Sometimes, for example, names disappear entirely when the rolls are published. If there are changes to be made because one has changed residence, or has migrated to a different city, the process of enrolment in the new location again is a highly time-consuming process. Even though an election identity card is given, its details need to match those in the electoral rolls.

Today, every citizen eligible for voting is linked to a specific electoral booth based on his or her place of residence, and if you happen to be travelling when elections come around, you cannot vote from another place. This geographical rigidity ends up depriving a large number of their right to vote, which amounts to an obvious drawback in a democracy.

It would also become difficult for Indians to vote electronically, in case the law someday allows this, if the country’s electoral rolls are not properly maintained. It is apparent therefore that what India needs today is an electronic database of all citizens who are eligible to vote. This database should be such that once a voter registered, based on citizenship evidence, all revisions for changes in residence, etc, can be easily done and verified, thereby allowing all citizens to vote freely without unnecessary pain, and electronically too in future elections once the technology backbone allows as much.

The only way to do this is through Aadhaar linking. Today, most citizens above 18 have Aadhaar numbers, with over 1,260 million cards issued until 31 October 2021, according to government data. This includes many who are deceased. Hundreds of millions of authentications have been done, and this is an ongoing process. Aadhaar data is secure and fully useable.

Badly maintained electoral rolls, on the other hand, are a reason that many Indians are unable to vote. If changes are not recorded in time, and the registration of new voters is delayed, as is often the case, then many eligible voters get disenfranchised. This reduces the proportion of voters exercising their franchise, bringing down voting ratios that should actually be higher.

The new amendment enabling a citizen to voluntarily link his or her Aadhaar number to the electoral rolls is a great reform which will deepen our democracy. It was also asked for by many citizens, citizen groups and the Election Commission (EC). Of course, critics argue vehemently against this. They say this will violate our right to privacy. When the law now says that linking is voluntary, one is unable to understand how this could violate anybody’s privacy. No doubt, the EC will need to take precautions to ensure that the full Aadhaar number is not published or disclosed anywhere. This is easily done, as in the CoWin certificates issued as vaccination proof.

Another criticism is that this will disenfranchise voters massively, another stale argument. Linking is voluntary and all other documents that establish your right to register and vote can still be used. No existing right is taken away, no new liability is being created. One ingenious argument is that Aadhaar is proof of your identity in a database and not proof of citizenship. Very true. But then citizenship is established by other documents that one has to submit to register as a voter, and not by Aadhaar alone. Those who also want Aadhaar linked can do so.

Yet, some argue that this is anti-constitutional as it violates the right to privacy and is against a Supreme Court judgement that stated a law would be needed for the government to ask for Aadhaar in cases where no economic benefits are given. Since linking is voluntary and the amendment has been passed, neither of these arguments passes muster.

The EC has asked for this linking to ensure that data integrity is preserved. It will ease the entire process of registration, verification, changes in residence, rectification in case of errors and omission from the rolls, and above all, stop duplicate voting and voting in multiple booths by the same person. In future, it will allow voting from anywhere (hopefully electronic voting too), so that we can cast our vote from home or a location of our choice.

The benefits are obvious, the technology is mature, available and as secure as can be. It adds an additional layer of convenience and prevents any electoral abuse. This is indeed a great reform.

T.V. Mohandas Pai is chairman, Aarin Capital Partners

