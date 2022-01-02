Linking Aadhaar to electoral rolls is a great reform move

Electoral rolls are maintained by each state in the Union. The states use this for multiple elections that are held periodically, from panchayat, zilla and municipal polls to state and parliamentary elections. As election time comes, the rolls are revised and citizens are asked to check their details. Very often, mistakes occur and it is difficult to get them rectified. Sometimes, for example, names disappear entirely when the rolls are published. If there are changes to be made because one has changed residence, or has migrated to a different city, the process of enrolment in the new location again is a highly time-consuming process. Even though an election identity card is given, its details need to match those in the electoral rolls.

