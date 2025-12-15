A simple market rule-of-thumb has long taken hold. If demand for something vastly exceeds supply, price it—so that those willing to pay or outbid others get the privilege. This may have motivated ticket prices ranging from ₹3,800 to ₹11,800, as reported, for a seat in Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium to catch a glimpse on Saturday of star footballer Lionel Messi.
Mint Quick Edit | Messi frenzy in Kolkata: How scarcity pricing can go awfully wrong
SummaryWhen demand and supply are out of whack, the price mechanism is supposed to resolve it. But going by Saturday’s chaos in Kolkata, it seems marketers need refresher lessons in Marketing 101, not Economics 101.
