Hair care has gotten a massive boost from social media. There are endless TikTok videos on how to achieve curtain bangs and beach waves, for instance. The undisputed star of “HairTok" is the Dyson Airwrap. But at more than $500, the tool is far from an affordable treat. A $30 bottle of Olaplex oil is a cheaper way to get shiny hair. It’s little wonder then that Olaplex’s sales rose almost 40% in the second quarter. Another area to watch will be home hair color as more women replace trips to the salon or extend the time between their visits.