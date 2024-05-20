Liquidity coverage: Don’t add to the regulatory burden on banks
Summary
- RBI’s review of the liquidity coverage ratio of banks should look for better options to reduce the risk of a cash crisis. Digital transfers are soaring. Limiting some online transactions to business hours might work.
While presenting the first monetary policy statement for fiscal 2024-25 in April, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had announced that RBI would review its liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) framework to ensure smooth functioning of the system even in the event of acute stress. His concern, he said, was driven by “recent events in other countries [that] have shown that digital channels have been used by customers to quickly withdraw or transfer funds from banks."