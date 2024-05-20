Liquidity coverage: Don’t add to the regulatory burden on banks

Today, one of the main causes of cash-flow uncertainty that banks face is on account of real-time fund transfers; any unexpected large outflow can potentially result in a liquidity crisis. It is true that the ‘traditional banking model’ of commercial banks in India, by which they raise funds chiefly through current and savings accounts and depend less on bulk deposits, is a cause for comfort. After all, it is highly unlikely that a majority of depositors will pull out their deposits at the same time—a dangerous event called a bank run.