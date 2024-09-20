Opinion
Focus on foundational literacy and numeracy to improve educational outcomes
Anita Karwal & Ashish Dhawan 4 min read 20 Sep 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
- It has proven results but needs adherence to four principles: set clear goals; augment teaching through structured pedagogy, lesson plans and effective teaching-learning materials; use low-stakes assessment; and involve parents and communities in their child’s learning journey.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Anyone reading this article has those first five years of school education to thank. Think back to the first day of school—the nerves, the strange new environment, the tearful goodbye to parents, the anticipation of adventure.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less