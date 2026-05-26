Literary invasion: what does it mean for writers if AI written stuff is deemed the best by the most discerning?

The public response to these revelations has spanned the full range of emotions—from indignation at the author for trying to pass his work off as original to anger with the technology itself for encroaching upon a domain that many believe must always remain the preserve of human wordsmiths. But the more we try to find traces of AI in what we read, the less time we have to understand all that it can do for us. I spent the last month trying to figure out just that.