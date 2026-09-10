Liverpool FC is a splendid example of how a local identity can be globalized through sports

Late in August, the business group 1892 Holdings acquired a 38% stake in Liverpool Football Club, valuing the franchise at around $7.5 billion. The group is led by British-Indian businessman Amit Bhatia and includes Jeff Bezos of Amazon and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin. Tech bros got another toy.
I became a Liverpool supporter when the English Premier League (EPL) began to become a global thing sometime in the early 2000s for the simple reason that it was the hometown of The Beatles. I have never been to the city. On receiving news of Bezos’s purchase of Liverpool (okay, an exaggeration), I rescinded my support. I am now looking for an EPL club to root for.