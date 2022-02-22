Living with covid does not mean ignoring it

One worrying sign is the decision to end the provision of free lateral flow tests for most people. Free rapid tests were a major factor in giving people the ability to control transmission while enjoying relative freedoms. With a box of seven tests expected to cost 20 pounds ($27), many will no longer bother to swab before activities and gatherings. Many who are also carers for vulnerable people will find it harder to test, increasing the risk of transmission. Similarly, the removal of self-isolation support payments for those on low incomes will mean that advice to stay home with Covid is likely to be ignored. Britain’s level of statutory sick pay is one of the lowest in Europe.

