Leverage LNG: Cheaper gas could offer India a better path towards its climate goals
India’s economy must find an optimal path to its net-zero target. An expected decline in global prices would make gas affordable enough to enlarge its role in carbon reduction. We should be prepared to make the most of an opportunity that seems headed our way.
It is not often that geopolitical events make space for greater economic efficiency. As trade turmoil snaps and re-links supply chains across the globe, with costs rising more than ebbing along the way, the gas market deserves attention. The dynamics of this commodity are exposed to geopolitics in their very own way.