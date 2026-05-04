Europe must rationalize its gas import policy rightaway if the world is to prevent a food crisis

The impact of the US-Israel war against Iran on oil and gas prices has differed. Brent and West Texas Intermediate, the two major global indices of oil prices, have risen by 55-70% since hostilities began on 28 February, while Henry Hub prices for US domestic gas have nudged up only 8-12%, even as European LNG prices rose some 20%—mainly a result of Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas facility going out of service.