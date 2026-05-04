The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted not just oil and gas supplies, but caused a global fertilizer shock as well.
Europe must rationalize its gas import policy rightaway if the world is to prevent a food crisis
SummaryThe closure of the Strait of Hormuz has spelt a fertilizer shock too. Europe must start buying Russian piped gas again to relieve demand pressure on global LNG supply—and let more of it be used to make fertilizer. With luck, this could pre-empt a hunger crisis.
The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has disrupted not just oil and gas supplies, but caused a global fertilizer shock as well.
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