Loan ranger: RBI deserves praise for protecting borrowers

A couple of days ago, newspapers reported the case of a techie who killed himself after being harassed by loan-recovery agents. Similar cases are routinely reported from across the country as an economic slowdown and rising interest rates push many borrowers to the brink of default.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has periodically issued circulars aimed at curbing harassment by loan-recovery agents hired by banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). It has fined NBFCs and banks, too, including some prominent players in the business. But that does not seem to have had much of an effect. Allegations of harassment and intimidation continue to crop up in police complaints and on social media.

The RBI has now issued a new draft circular on fair lending practices, which addresses the penal interest lenders charge defaulters. The regulator says it noticed, during supervisory reviews, “divergent practices" among lenders on such penalties. It says many lenders charge penal rates of interest over and above the rates fixed while approving a loan. It turns out some banks and NBFCs have been levying a penal rate of interest on top of the interest charged on loans when a borrower defaults, and adding it to the principal loan amount.

The RBI has proposed that if a penalty is imposed on a borrower for default or non-compliance, it cannot be in the form of penal interest which is added to the rate of interest already charged on the loan. The proposed rules also seek to bar the capitalisation of penal charges and to discourage banks from turning loan recovery “into a revenue generating exercise".

The regulator has rightly pointed out that the rate of interest charged on loans reflects the credit-risk profile of the borrower. In short, the RBI says banks and NBFCs should be much more transparent about the terms and conditions while approving loans, and communicate these clearly to borrowers.

It is good to see the RBI being proactive on consumer protection and pushing the envelope more after imposing higher monetary penalties over the past few years.

Banks have a fair practices code that requires them to boost awareness about the potential risks in signing up for loans, and to encourage borrowers to seek independent advice too before taking loans. They also have compensatory policies in place for transactions losses or deficiency in services – after being nudged to create these by the regulator.

Yet, according to a report in The Indian Express, since January 2020, the RBI has imposed penalties worth Rs.73.6 crore in 48 cases on public, private and foreign banks for violating these provisions. These penalties are not hefty enough to hurt Indian banks. However, the RBI’s moves show it has an eye on the lenders’ quality of service to borrowers.

Banks may have a different story to tell, however, especially on wilful defaulters and about the latest blow to their business. A recent Supreme Court ruling prevents them from quickly classifying a borrower as a wilful defaulter and moving to recover assets swiftly.

Addressing these challenges requires recognising the fact that India’s judicial system needs to be better-equipped to deal with economic and financial crimes, frauds and related issues. In a well-functioning justice system, such cases could be resolved speedily, allowing capital to be ploughed back into enterprises and improving output.

India’s insolvency law, enacted in 2016, promised much at first, but delays now threaten to upend it. Separating out the insolvency process for individuals was aimed at reducing the huge caseload and smoothening the recovery process. Another serious issue is the low level of financial literacy among savers and borrowers in India, and the limited attempts by Indian regulators and the government to raise awareness on this, especially in smaller towns. Indian banks should communicate the risks of borrowing and of variable interest rates better, especially since rates are rising.

Thanks to improved sharing of information, India’s bankers are now in a much better position to evaluate borrowers and their credit-risk profile. But they will be tested as reports emerge of a dip in demand for home loans and rising delinquencies on credit cards. Prudence, risk management, credit monitoring and fair play will all count here.

The government, which owns many banks, cannot abdicate its role in sensitising them on fair practices and working with the regulator and law enforcement across the country to counter aggressive and illegal loan-recovery attempts. It should also work with the telecom regulator to stop financial firms from harassing customers. The boards of banks, both public and private, should be more mindful of all these issues.

Banks will have to decide if they want to offer a high quality of service to borrowers – even those who default on loan repayments for genuine reasons – or turn such cases into “revenue generating" opportunities.