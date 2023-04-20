Loan ranger: RBI deserves praise for protecting borrowers

India’s insolvency law, enacted in 2016, promised much at first, but delays now threaten to upend it. Separating out the insolvency process for individuals was aimed at reducing the huge caseload and smoothening the recovery process. Another serious issue is the low level of financial literacy among savers and borrowers in India, and the limited attempts by Indian regulators and the government to raise awareness on this, especially in smaller towns. Indian banks should communicate the risks of borrowing and of variable interest rates better, especially since rates are rising.