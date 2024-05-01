Loan recovery: Credit penetration must not turn into a nightmare
Summary
- Wider loan supply is a vital economic pursuit in India, but app-driven lending is exposing people to coercive recovery tactics. The depravity these have sunk to gives credit a bad name.
That credit is good can be taken as a given. It plays an important role in any economy. Loans given out foster economic expansion by enabling commerce, typically done by banks making use of people’s savings held as deposits. Credit also helps uplift those at the bottom of India’s pyramid who lack the monetary means to make a better living, which explains our policy emphasis on financial inclusion. Rural self-help groups for microfinance are a key part of that mission. Yet, some parts of the country lag others on credit uptake. A study published last year by our bank regulator that covered 56 eastern districts of the 117 designated as ‘aspirational’ (for their backwardness), for example, found that bank credit as a proportion of deposits varies from under 11% in West Singhbhum to over 96% in Chandel. Data analysis showed that the supply of banking services was the main driver of an aspirational district’s credit-deposit ratio. For more loans to be extended, this suggests, banks must reach farther into under-served areas. This was also the stated goal of bank nationalization back in 1969. The outreach afforded by the internet, however, has placed digital apps in the spotlight for taking credit far and wide. In theory, this is a loan multiplier like none other. In reality, it entails a risk we must not under-estimate: Of credit taking a blow as a concept.