Loan recovery: Credit penetration must not turn into a nightmare

Credit markets operate under the central bank’s watch. On Monday, as part of its effort to stamp out unfair practices, the regulator warned lenders not to levy interest charges calculated from the day of a loan’s sanction instead of its disbursal. This was done on behalf of retail borrowers. Last year, it had tightened capital back-up norms for collateral-free lending, a move aimed at keeping a fintech boom of app-given personal loans within prudential limits. This was done to reduce the chance of bank cushions being hollowed out by a default crisis. But a sharp reminder of the other scars that the credit business can leave was served in April, when nine employees of loan-enabler Finsara were arrested in Gurugram on allegations of using extreme tactics for loan recovery. As reported, the police had acted on a complaint filed by a labourer who said digitally-made obscene images of her were posted online after she failed to repay a loan of ₹3,000, taken through the company’s app. The seizure of devices during a raid on Finsara’s office is said to have revealed a scandal of sexual shaming in wide deployment as a threat. The police claim that links with 1,577 cases across the country have been traced, involving loans of almost ₹5 crore. Even if these numbers seem small in the context of all-India lending, that such practices exist at all is an outrage. And since not everyone speaks up, how rampant they are is a guess.

