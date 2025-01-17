Opinion
Legal audits hold the key to address loan write-offs by Indian banks
Summary
- These provide banks with a cost-effective tool to improve collateral management, secure their lending base and shield themselves from future financial and legal challenges. A legal audit is a safeguard that promotes the sustainability of the banking industry.
Banks have written off loans worth ₹9.90 trillion in the last five financial years, with ₹1.70 trillion written off in 2023-24 alone.
