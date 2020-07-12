Opinion | Localized lockdowns are a national menace

The Pune-Pimpri-Chinchwad zone is an automobile cluster, for instance, with a sprawl of vehicle and component makers. Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Volkswagen, and Mercedes Benz are among the companies with operations there, besides thousands of small enterprises. This disruption alone may have thrown an entire sector out of gear. Similarly, UP’s Noida-Greater Noida cluster, which was under a weekend lockdown, has smartphone makers such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo and LG. In general, sudden orders to stop assembly lines have made it virtually impossible for managers to rely on production plans and thus achieve targets. Today, classic ideals of efficiency seem like cruel jokes. Just-in-time management, which insists on no input lying idle and everything coming together by clockwork exactly when needed, turned into a magic elves’ tale at the very onset of the corona outbreak. Now, as myriad restrictions push production chains into uncertainty and local permits are needed even for trivial things in big output centres, executives worry about a throwback to the era of “just-in-line" management. Trouble looms over other aspects of business, too. Corporate finances have got squeezed, sales have lost predictability, and demand in most markets will likely be in for a prolonged slump. Whether localized lockdowns are effective against covid-19 remains unclear, given the country’s patchy record on this front, but their adverse impact on economic processes is amply evident.