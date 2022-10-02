Location data can unlock urban entrepreneurship across India

Startups in tier II and III cities have primarily focused on solving local problems through local solutions. Some of these can be replicated and scaled to work on global problems. Such patterns have fuelled and encouraged the startup ecosystem in these cities to survive, scale and thrive. According to recent data released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DIIPT), 555 districts in India have at least one new startup. These numbers are expected to grow and unlock the potential beyond metropolitan cities. Recognizing opportunities in such cities, industry leaders are now seeking effective entry points to these untapped domestic markets. But there are certain challenges that are hampering this.