Location has weakened its hold on home prices

The value of property, as an old quip went, would always depend on three factors: location, location, location. After the covid shake-up, however, nobody can be too sure about that anymore. Locational links with office blocks in our metros have weakened. On Thursday, a realty report in Mint noted a sturdy sales uptick reported by realtors of the sort of homes that could be mistaken for weekend retreats were it not for the office spaces they have. Their prices range all the way from ₹50 lakh to ₹50 crore. Tech entrepreneurs, corporate honchos and non-resident Indians are among the most avid buyers, with their favourite picks dotting the country’s getaway map: from hill stations like Kasauli in the north to Coonoor in the south and from beach escape Goa in the west to short-hop destinations in the east. What is visible in the floor-plans being sought is that these spaces must enable remote work as well as leisure. This dual need also explains a broader dispersal within our biggest urban zones, as people have begun to shift out of central localities towards city suburbs, enlarging their living space for a double role. The same motive has driven former office-goers farther away to tier-II and tier-III cities. If target locations matter to these movers, it’s on account of personal preferences, internet speeds or some combination thereof, not where jobs are held or even businesses run. Over time, the net effect of this mega-trend could be a relative flattening of property values across the land. The oddity of an apartment in a prime spot selling for a hundred times the price for similar accommodation in a less fancied part of town, for example, might start vanishing from our urban scape, perhaps destined for a tale future generations are told of how the industrial age warped our lived reality.

