Locking phone features for missed payments could reduce delinquency and boost credit outreach

But a potent technological intervention lies waiting, one that can help us re-imagine collateral for a software-defined world. We could promote ‘digitally secured’ loans to improve credit outcomes; certain functionalities of a digital device or asset could be temporarily barred in the event of non-repayment. The logic is not novel: borrowers have a strong incentive to repay loans when their access to an asset they value depends on it. But ‘digital collateral’ updates this rationale to today’s times.