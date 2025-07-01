Rahul Matthan: Save open-source software from a tragedy of the commons
Open source tools are free but need upkeep that involves volunteers chipping in. Digital public goods that use such software are at risk of falling apart if we don’t find sufficient funds for maintenance. It’s a common problem that calls for wide cooperation.
The vulnerability found on the open-source logging library Log4j was one of the most serious ever detected. It was ranked 10th on the Common Vulnerability Severity Score on account of the risk it posed to hundreds of millions of devices. If present, it could be used to take full control of a system, steal information or launch ransomware attacks.