London will need to resolve its deeply conflicted relationship with Big Tech and AI

Last week, Keir Starmer proudly told an audience of engineers and investors at a London tech conference that the UK was “the third largest technology economy in the world,” and that half of all startup investment in Europe flowed to Britain.
And then, in the same speech, the prime minister gave tech companies a three-month deadline to prevent children’s phones from sending or receiving explicit images. He followed this up by announcing a social-media ban for under-16s.
Starmer is responding to what voters—and a cohort of his lawmakers—want. They would welcome a more adversarial approach to aspects of the tech revolution that they believe harm their children and endanger Britain’s democracy.
But this sits uncomfortably with the government’s broader ‘tech forward’ posture, which seems to position that sector—and AI in particular—as central to the UK’s growth revival.