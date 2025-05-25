Hold tight, a global metro railway boom has only just begun
SummaryWhile rich-country underground rail networks are creaky and old, developing countries have zipped ahead. The world added almost as much track for urban metro services within a decade as in the previous 150 years—expanding from 10,922km in 2013 to 20,453km in 2023.
On a winter’s morning in 1863, a revolution in urban living began. A group of dignitaries boarded a train in Paddington on the north-western fringes of London, and travelled by tunnel six stops to Farringdon, just north of the old heart of the city. The Metropolitan Railway, which you can still ride today as part of the London Underground, was the first to put regular trains on dedicated tracks, cutting through the gridlock that would otherwise plague modern cities.