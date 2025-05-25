Hold tight, a global metro railway boom has only just begun

On a winter’s morning in 1863, a revolution in urban living began. A group of dignitaries boarded a train in Paddington on the north-western fringes of London, and travelled by tunnel six stops to Farringdon, just north of the old heart of the city. The Metropolitan Railway, which you can still ride today as part of the London Underground, was the first to put regular trains on dedicated tracks, cutting through the gridlock that would otherwise plague modern cities.