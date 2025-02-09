Long covid effect? Conspiracy theories are alive and kicking in America
Summary
- The US government’s past record of opacity has weakened public confidence in official narratives. Vaccine scepticism during the pandemic has lingered and is hurting public health as some parents refuse to immunize kids against various illnesses.
Millions of Americans believe that invisible entities are driving the country’s domestic politics—shadowy deep-state actors that are allegedly controlling events, hiding toxins in our food and water and peddling dangerous and even deadly vaccines. These conspiracy theories have helped propel people like Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Junior to prominence with their promises to provide transparency and save us from these threats.