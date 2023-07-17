Long live the slowly dying and unlamented US dollar

The gradual internationalization of the yuan began after the Global Financial Crisis (GFC) in 2008. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has expanded BSLs to over 40 countries since then, including to South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. The goal here is to nurture local currency settlements of bilateral trade of each of these countries with China and encourage them also to do it with one another as they could use the yuan for other international purposes. A 150 billion Yuan BLS with Russia after the Crimean War in 2014 has allowed Russia to diversify away from the dollar. When the US announced sanctions on Russia’s dollar reserves following the Ukraine War, only 17% were held in USD with the remaining held in euro, yuan, sterling and gold. India too has created a small BLS network within the SAARC group. The scope is limited to a total of $2 billion in swaps available in USD, euro or rupee. Its primary purpose is financial stability (not internationalization), and Sri Lanka has already availed about $400 million of the BSL to tide over its macro-economic crisis. Russia and a few other countries directly use China’s Cross-border Interbank Payments System (CIPS), fully bypassing Swift for these payments. Russian banks now routinely issue credit cards using the Chinese Union Pay settlement system after Visa and Mastercard have withdrawn from Russia. On Swift, the dollar still represents 45-50% of payments and along with the euro, yen, sterling, Canadian dollar and Swiss Franc, makes up over 85% of all transactions. The yuan makes up 2% of Swift payments today.