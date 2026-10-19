Long-term capital gains and securities transaction taxation: Here’s how to reform them

Mint Editorial Board
3 min read19 Oct 2026, 07:30 AM IST
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Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said a debate over these levies was healthy and she would hear stakeholders out. (@nsitharamanoffc)
Summary
India’s finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has hinted at a possible review of these levies that many market participants consider a bugbear. Lighter levies are popular, but tax principles must guide reforms. Here’s what the next budget could do.

Come budget time and demands for concessions, special interest giveaways, tax cuts and so on start filling up the finance minister’s inbox. Lobbies get particularly active during this period, preparing white papers for their clients, submitting briefing notes to key bureaucrats or ministers and courting the media to amplify their voice.

The finance ministry convenes separate meetings with economists, industry representatives, agriculturists, medium-and- small-scale sector leaders, bank chiefs and executives from the broader financial sector. All their proposals and pleas are heard, discussed, recorded and compiled.

Also Read | Securities transaction tax: what explains its charmed existence?

Some outlandish demands are binned even before the day is over. But most suggestions are put through a filter, assessed for budgetary impact and then either discarded or moved to a shortlist.

Most years, a particular demand tops the list and turns into a talking point. This year, given the sharp fall in stock market indices, there have been calls to review the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT), both of which are widely seen as put-offs for investors.

Also Read | The five anti-canons of taxation that must guide India’s tax policy

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to her credit, did not dismiss the idea of a relook out of hand, saying a debate over these levies was healthy and she would hear stakeholders out. Markets responded positively to this gesture.

There has long been a measure of discontent over how stock market participation is taxed. The STT was introduced in 2004 after the LTCG tax was retired, imposing a tiny levy on each market trade in lieu of tax-free long-term gains.

Oddly, though, STT stayed after LTCG tax was re-imposed on equity in 2018; as a result, investors now pay tax both on trades and gains. This came after civil society clamoured that nil LTCG tax was a privilege for India’s privileged.

In 2024, its rate was upped from 10% to 12.5%. STT on derivatives has risen too. Differential tax treatment between equity and debt mutual funds has also been a concern. But then, we cannot overlook the revenue angle. Both levies mop up about 2 trillion every year, so the Centre may be reluctant to let that go, especially in these volatile times.

Also Read | Non-adversarial taxation: A worthy aim that needs more than good intentions

There might be a way out of this impasse.

An important school of thought posits that developing nations like India should design taxation to meet broader development objectives. The caveat: any concessions should be aptly targeted, limited and not overwhelm tax administration or undermine revenue collection.

The finance ministry could examine a case for reforms that treats debt and equity mutual funds alike. Right now, the system reveals a bias for a specific asset class: equity. A lighter burden on debt funds held by those whose income is in upper tax slabs will be critical if and when India’s private sector dials up its capital expenditure. Perhaps a rate rationalization of LTCG levies could cheer equity markets as well.

As for the STT, it needs a different approach. The levy originally looked like a Tobin tax, meant to temper market volatility. Like all cesses and surcharges, however, it has become a permanent levy applied to all market participants; STT could be deployed only to stem retail losses in the derivatives segment, or, more broadly, as a tool to contain red-hot speculation should it threaten market disruption.

India currently faces a savings and investment distortion at the household level; the classical solution to that has always been through taxation structures.

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Mint Editorial Board

The Mint Editorial Board is a panel of editorial writers with expertise across diverse domains of relevance to the newspaper’s opinion readers. The Board draws on long years of experience in business, financial and economic journalism, apart from other professional fields, although each member’s record of coverage, analysis and commentary would reveal far broader interests. This panel keeps itself in tune with the news as it unfolds and aims to reflect Mint’s views, but cannot claim a daily consensus on every issue of debate that matters. As a matter of routine, the Mint Editorial Board produces the newspaper’s Quick Edit, a snappy daily comment on pressing issues, and Our View, a full-length editorial on an issue that demands urgent attention. These are often matters of policy but cover a lot more, as readers may attest. The Board’s mission in expressing opinions, done in the spirit of a "nation in conversation with itself", is aligned with that of Mint: to be "an unbiased and clear-minded chronicler of the Indian Dream".

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