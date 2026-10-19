Long-term capital gains and securities transaction taxation: Here’s how to reform them

Come budget time and demands for concessions, special interest giveaways, tax cuts and so on start filling up the finance minister’s inbox. Lobbies get particularly active during this period, preparing white papers for their clients, submitting briefing notes to key bureaucrats or ministers and courting the media to amplify their voice.
Come budget time and demands for concessions, special interest giveaways, tax cuts and so on start filling up the finance minister’s inbox. Lobbies get particularly active during this period, preparing white papers for their clients, submitting briefing notes to key bureaucrats or ministers and courting the media to amplify their voice.
The finance ministry convenes separate meetings with economists, industry representatives, agriculturists, medium-and- small-scale sector leaders, bank chiefs and executives from the broader financial sector. All their proposals and pleas are heard, discussed, recorded and compiled.
The finance ministry convenes separate meetings with economists, industry representatives, agriculturists, medium-and- small-scale sector leaders, bank chiefs and executives from the broader financial sector. All their proposals and pleas are heard, discussed, recorded and compiled.
Some outlandish demands are binned even before the day is over. But most suggestions are put through a filter, assessed for budgetary impact and then either discarded or moved to a shortlist.
Most years, a particular demand tops the list and turns into a talking point. This year, given the sharp fall in stock market indices, there have been calls to review the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and securities transaction tax (STT), both of which are widely seen as put-offs for investors.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, to her credit, did not dismiss the idea of a relook out of hand, saying a debate over these levies was healthy and she would hear stakeholders out. Markets responded positively to this gesture.
There has long been a measure of discontent over how stock market participation is taxed. The STT was introduced in 2004 after the LTCG tax was retired, imposing a tiny levy on each market trade in lieu of tax-free long-term gains.
Oddly, though, STT stayed after LTCG tax was re-imposed on equity in 2018; as a result, investors now pay tax both on trades and gains. This came after civil society clamoured that nil LTCG tax was a privilege for India’s privileged.
In 2024, its rate was upped from 10% to 12.5%. STT on derivatives has risen too. Differential tax treatment between equity and debt mutual funds has also been a concern. But then, we cannot overlook the revenue angle. Both levies mop up about ₹2 trillion every year, so the Centre may be reluctant to let that go, especially in these volatile times.
There might be a way out of this impasse.
An important school of thought posits that developing nations like India should design taxation to meet broader development objectives. The caveat: any concessions should be aptly targeted, limited and not overwhelm tax administration or undermine revenue collection.
The finance ministry could examine a case for reforms that treats debt and equity mutual funds alike. Right now, the system reveals a bias for a specific asset class: equity. A lighter burden on debt funds held by those whose income is in upper tax slabs will be critical if and when India’s private sector dials up its capital expenditure. Perhaps a rate rationalization of LTCG levies could cheer equity markets as well.
As for the STT, it needs a different approach. The levy originally looked like a Tobin tax, meant to temper market volatility. Like all cesses and surcharges, however, it has become a permanent levy applied to all market participants; STT could be deployed only to stem retail losses in the derivatives segment, or, more broadly, as a tool to contain red-hot speculation should it threaten market disruption.
India currently faces a savings and investment distortion at the household level; the classical solution to that has always been through taxation structures.