After putting up a reasonably solid showing in the initial stage of the T20 cricket World Cup, India made an unexpectedly early exit from the tournament as it lost a semi-final clash with England on Thursday. The spectacular form of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav had raised hopes of India making it through, but it was England’s day. Kohli did fire. He got 50 off 40. Our team batted first and was helped by brisk innings by Hardik Patel towards the end, but players at the crease needed to step out for big hits sooner than they did to post a steeper target than the 168 we managed. That was just par for the pitch, and England crossed it comfortably without losing a wicket and four overs to spare. Our bowling attack was lacklustre, perhaps missing an injured Jasprit Bumrah or the versatile Ravindra Jadeja. India last won an ICC trophy in 2013, and coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma would have wanted to end our long drought. That wait now gets longer. While Kohli’s return to form as a masterful stroke player has been a treat, it usually takes all-rounders firing with bat and ball to win a global cup. Now a resurgent Pakistan will face England in Sunday’s final. May the best team win.