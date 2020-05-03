Opinion | Look beyond Keynes and Friedman to revive the economy

The coronavirus-induced economic shock has led many analysts to predict that the Indian economy will contract in the first half of this fiscal year. Not just India, but the whole world is expected to slip into contraction. China, for instance, saw its economy contract by 6.8% in the past quarter. Unemployment filings in the US have risen to highs unseen since records began.

Both the demand and supply sides of the economy have been shocked. Discretionary consumer spending has almost been non-existent since the lockdown began, with only non-discretionary spending—on essentials—somewhat surviving the curbs. The supply side has been impacted by factories shutting down, the suspension of transport services, and restricted labour inputs.

This is perhaps the only economic shock that has hit demand and supply simultaneously. Looking back at economic history, the Great Depression was a demand slump. The US recession of the 1970s was due to an oil-supply shock. The Great Recession a little over a decade ago was, broadly speaking, a demand crisis as well. So the covid contraction is a problem policymakers have never faced before. What tools would the great economists of the past ask us to employ?

John Maynard Keynes, after whom Keynesian Economics is named, states that aggregate demand is the sum of consumption (C), investment (I), government spending (G) and net exports (NX). With C, I and NX slowing down, state spending emerges as the last bastion of hope, and Keynes would propound its expansion. Essentially, Keynesian economics subscribes to the view that market failures are real, and the State is needed to correct such failures.

However, money does not grow on trees, and this is true for the government as well. State spending can be financed through two main mechanisms: through tax and non-tax revenues and deficit financing (such as borrowing). Now, the ability to raise tax revenues has taken a hit due to the lockdown. The government is already running a large fiscal deficit for the year that is now expected to widen, according to analysts, beyond the targets set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. The capacity of states to undertake fiscal expansion is also limited by the FRBM rules. While some states have sought relaxation, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised the limits of its ways & means advances (WMAs), there may be a need for a greater fiscal push.

Milton Friedman, on the other hand, would suggest no fiscal expansion. He had publicly blamed the Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) monetary policy as the chief cause of the Great Depression. Rather than a contractionary policy, the Fed should have expanded money supply at a time when liquidity was constrained. Businesses were unable to pay back their loans, impairing bank balance sheets. The runs on banks that followed broke the back of the banking system.

Thankfully, RBI has done just the opposite, and must be commended for its swift action and vow to do “all it takes" to stem the crisis. Whether it’s the injecting of 3.2% of gross domestic product into the economy since February, or cutting the reverse repo rate to encourage lending, introducing targeted long-term repo operations, hiking WMA limits, and opening refinance windows for specialized lending institutions, RBI’s actions are right out of Friedman’s playbook.

Also gaining traction these days is Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). In some ways, its proponents subscribe to the Keynesian view that fiscal policy is a potent tool. It states that the government can never be in too much debt, as it can just print all the money it needs. For it, money does indeed grow on trees. Historically, though, this has proven to be a bad idea, as it tends to result not only in inflation, but hyper-inflation. Notable examples are the hyperinflation seen in the Weimar Republic of Germany, where prices doubled every two days. Venezuela is a recent example. Its prescription against inflation was the raising of taxes, as MMT advises, but it failed to appreciate the political economy at play. In an environment of rising prices, would raising taxes be a politically acceptable solution? Unlikely. After all, it is politicians who decide.

In its essence, the MMT prescription is to enlarge and monetize the fiscal deficit. Here, the central bank buys government bonds by printing money, increasing money supply. So, in some ways, it follows Freidman as well. India’s government ended the practice of deficit monetization in 1997. Recently, however, former RBI governor C. Rangarajan has said that we may need to resort to it again. If so, it should strictly be temporary.

In our battle to revive the economy, we will need a dose of both Keynesian and monetarist economics. One fiscal stimulus has been announced, with another in the works; RBI has provided monetary easing. Further stimulus is needed, but it need not be about spending or creating more money.

In every crisis, there lies an opportunity. This is one for India to usher in the next generation of reforms, so that 2020 becomes a watershed moment in its economic history, like 1991. Land and labour remain key areas. Agriculture remains unreformed. Judicial reforms are needed too. The states, especially, need to streamline procedures and regulations.

If we reform the economy, three decades down the line, when India celebrates the centenary of its independence, 2020-21 could be seen as a landmark year.

Ranveer Nagaich is a consultant, office of vice-chairman, NITI Aayog. These are the author’s personal views

