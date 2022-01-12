Look beyond mRNA vaccines to maximize global coverage

The other new vaccine is called Corbevax. While its Phase III trial data is not yet public, its potential is exciting. It’s also a protein sub-unit vaccine, but, instead of baculoviruses and moth cells, the manufacturing process uses yeast, similar to the methods that have been used for decades for Hepatitis B vaccines. It was originally developed by researchers at Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor University, and co-developed subsequently by India-based Biological E Ltd, a major producer of Hepatitis B vaccines. Perhaps most importantly, the technology to make Corbevax is not just easy to understand and replicate, it involves no complicated intellectual property questions. That means production can be scaled up quickly in many different parts of the world. The vaccine’s developers have already transferred the technology to manufacturers in developing countries such as Indonesia, Bangladesh and Botswana.