Nitin Pai: India must look east again as global relations get reshaped
The US having binned its East Asia playbook under Trump presents new opportunities that New Delhi mustn’t miss. For closer trade ties with Asian countries, we could explore joining RCEP, for example.
I concluded my previous column arguing that the current geopolitical moment is similar to 1991 and that India ought to do now what it did then: undertake economic reforms and Look East. Even if it were not for the problems with the US, there has long been a case for a second round of economic liberalization and engagement of India’s Southeast Asian neighbourhood. Now these are both urgent imperatives.