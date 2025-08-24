Nitin Pai: India must look east again as global relations get reshaped

Whatever might have been the reasons India stayed out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) five years ago, there is now a case to re-examine that decision. New Delhi might not get the same deal as the one it walked away from in late 2019, but could we not push for an enlarged one that includes trade in services? The Indian market is relatively more attractive to RCEP member countries after the US raised tariff barriers. Concerns about Chinese exports are real, but it cannot be anyone’s case that all Indian industries must be shielded from Chinese competition for all time. Staying out of the East Asian economic bloc is a recipe for isolation that India cannot afford.