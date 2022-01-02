Look up: Our economy will, but  air  needs  action

Yet, as with oil and gas, coal is an ‘addiction’ among energy users. And for all the avowals of investors going green, we can’t quell their quest for profits on price booms brought about by supply squeezes. Last October’s coal spike has whetted the global appetite for mines, as visible in a recent churn of assets. Valuations signal a bet that so long as China and India depend on it to keep their lights on, burning two-thirds of the world’s haul together, its large-scale use cannot be choked in a hurry. Demand is not a force to be taken lightly. A lesson on this lurks in America’s failed war on drugs (which can literally be addictive): Supply got battered but still found its way to demand. While bad exhaust is both easier to police and less cost-inelastic, climate action must focus on demand for all fossil fuels by using market tools to squeeze it. Emission levies coupled with a platform for trading carbon credits and ever-fewer permits are the way ahead. How fairly global trade flows will adjust, we’ll have to watch, but this is the year that India must get up to speed on emission-market plans. Our economy will look up in 2022, hopefully, but so must our prospects of climate clarity.

