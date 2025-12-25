Why a look-back at 2025 is a dispiriting exercise: Anxiety, populism and technology tested our faith in the future

In the wake of such developments, I wrote an opinion piece in Mint a decade ago under the ominous headline ‘Is the history of the 1930s repeating itself?’ that concluded with: “History is unlikely to be repeated in the same manner, but with capitalism in crisis, and both the Centre and organized Left in retreat, human tragedy of indeterminate magnitude is likely. Whether the post-war liberal order will survive the right-wing onslaught is moot.”