Looking ahead to 2047: We need a huge economic transformation

No one knows how this challenge will play out over the next 25 years. But overcoming the challenge will clearly require a very radical transformation of the economy. A few helpful factors should be noted. First, ‘services’ is our largest sector and India is a major hub especially for IT-enabled services. This services-led pattern of growth will get a big push from the ongoing digital revolution. The transition from a fossil-fuel based economy to one based on renewable energy is another disruptive change. These changes could completely transform the nature of the economy. We need to be prepared for these changes. In particular, the skill profile of the workforce will need to be completely transformed. Third, strategic autonomy in foreign policy is especially helpful in the emerging geopolitical conjuncture. The world is increasingly wary of the rise of an assertive China, while India’s rise is seen as benign and widely welcomed. India is even seen as a potential countervailing power. The consequent benefits in access to capital, technology and markets can be another major driver of change. There could be other disruptive changes not seen at present. So the Indian economy will be quite transformed by 2047, but whether all these changes will overcome the challenge of unemployment or exacerbate it remains an open question.