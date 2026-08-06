Lopsided GST flexibility: India needs to resolve a stark asymmetry in this tax regime

Nine years after India rolled out its Goods and Services Tax (GST), one philosophy has proven more durable than anything in the architecture of the law: when a taxpayer misses a deadline, it is enforced to the day; when the state misses one, it is extended by notification.
GST has been Independent India’s largest fiscal experiment: one tax across all states, touching every citizen in a way that even the 1991 reforms did not. In the early years, extensions owing to ‘teething problems’ were a necessity, not an indulgence.