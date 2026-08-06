Lopsided GST flexibility: India needs to resolve a stark asymmetry in this tax regime

The GST Tribunal took eight years to constitute. The case limitation clock was held in suspension to cover the gap. Even this fix is an extension; with the Tribunal operational only from September 2025, a notification that month gave taxpayers until 30 June 2026 to file their entire backlog of appeals since 2017 (some 480,000 of them), a deadline that was then pushed to 31 July when its own internet portal buckled.