Opinion
The blaze of Los Angeles will be harmful long after the last ember dies out
Summary
- The Californian city battling flames can expect to suffer severe air pollution. Its PM10 and PM2.5 levels have soared. Scarily, climate change will make many more cities vulnerable to wildfire outbreaks.
What could be more terrifying than a wall of flame sweeping through the suburbs of Los Angeles? The stealthy cloud of pollution seeping into people’s lungs many miles from the conflagration, which will be causing harm long after the last ember burns out.
